About the Role:

The Role:

Key responsibilities:

Reporting to the Production & Maintenance Manager, the Field Superintendent responsibility is to provide field management expertise for field operations to support the Company's activities in Chad.

Focus on the collaborative development (in conjunction with Operations Services Functional Groups) of operations management systems, standards and procedures; including HSE, Production and Maintenance, in accordance with ISO international and Company standards.

Provide leading operations guidance to ensure that budgeting, risk management, production planning, sparing and maintenance strategies are effectively implemented in line with company standards.

Facilitate the development of Field Production and Maintenance national staff in accordance with the Company Competence Assurance & Assessment Plan in conjunction with the Maintenance Superintendent and Training Manager

Facilitate a co-operative working arena within the Field Business Unit and other functional support groups.

Remain current with knowledge and understanding of industry operating standards, practices and technology.

Supervise and support the Production Engineering team, including artificial lift optimization and design, daily production allocation and production accounting, process facilities optimization, debottlenecking, regulatory support, and workover opportunity identification.

Experience within oil/gas field operations, drilling operations, Well completion and work-over, reservoir management, production engineering, production operations, well intervention and field management in remote locations, managing multi-national operations teams.

Experience with plant upgrading and general process optimisation

Experience with commissioning of new onshore production facilities/ assets, wells and transmission pipelines, gathering systems and wellheads.



Supervises:

Production Operations teams covering the Facilities including: Laboratory, Production Engineers, ESP Contractor Team and Produced Water Injection Team.



Examples of Duties:

Ability to demonstrate strong leadership skills in a field environment

Access to technical and operations networks in the industry

Implementation and sharing best practice

Sound knowledge of technical, operating, safety and legal requirements and standards relevant to the oil and gas industry

Ability to function in a matrix structure with managers and peers located in country and possibly in London and other company asset locations

Extreme cultural sensitivity required in order to manage a multi-cultural and multi-national environment

Ability to master new technologies unique to upstream operations

Understanding of the basics of financial management

Demonstrated cost management skills

Demonstrated excellent interpersonal skills and presentational skills at all levels



The Company:

A leading independent Oil & Gas operator



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Degree or relevant qualification in an engineering discipline

MBA or related managerial qualification is desirable

Emergency Management & Control Competent

Track record in international Oil & Gas Operations management

Effective understanding of Environmental Management

Effective understanding of ISO 9001, 14001 AND OSHAS 18001 Implementation and Management is desirable

Effective understanding and sensitivity for cultural diversity



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.