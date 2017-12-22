About the Role:

WorleyParsons are looking to recruit a Finance Business Partner at their office in Aberdeen City Centre on a full-time, permanent basis.

Primary Functions

* To provide Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) support to Operational Directors* Responsible for the collating, consolidation and analysing of Projects, ensuring the Project results are prepared and reported in accordance with company procedures, policies and deadlines.* To continuously improve procedures and practices to ensure accurate accounting

Roles & Responsibilities

* FP&A and result reporting to Operational Directors* Reviewing Projects to ensure that the correct financial information is accounted for (P&L, BS)* Evaluate commercial data effectively and communicate articulately to non-financial stakeholders.* Identifying financial risks within projects* Provide accurate analysis and translation of key financial data.* Pro-actively seek solutions to current or foreseeable issues.* Assist with the coordination and completion of the budget and forecasting submissions.* Information reporting and support to Directors* Key interface for Commercial and Management team* Hyperion input, review and reporting* Support Senior Finance Business Partner with Group Consolidation* Facilitate and provide recommendations for new processes and ways of working* Assist with implementation of ERP system* Responsible for Project Financial Audit and support for Client Audits* Responding to ad hoc requests and queries from the management team and staff.

Knowledge and experience required

* ACCA or CIMA qualified* Ability to challenge and influence.* Budgeting and forecasting* Project Financial Management* Knowledge and experience of ERP system (Oracle preferred)* Analytical/ communication skills, eye for detail* Able to demonstrate a professional and self-motivated approach to work