Company
AFW UK
Location
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs
Job ID
627533
Posted on
Friday, December 22, 2017 - 2:24am
About the Role:
WorleyParsons are looking to recruit a Finance Business Partner at their office in Aberdeen City Centre on a full-time, permanent basis.
Primary Functions
* To provide Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) support to Operational Directors
* Responsible for the collating, consolidation and analysing of Projects, ensuring the Project results are prepared and reported in accordance with company procedures, policies and deadlines.
* To continuously improve procedures and practices to ensure accurate accounting
Roles & Responsibilities
* FP&A and result reporting to Operational Directors
* Reviewing Projects to ensure that the correct financial information is accounted for (P&L, BS)
* Evaluate commercial data effectively and communicate articulately to non-financial stakeholders.
* Identifying financial risks within projects
* Provide accurate analysis and translation of key financial data.
* Pro-actively seek solutions to current or foreseeable issues.
* Assist with the coordination and completion of the budget and forecasting submissions.
* Information reporting and support to Directors
* Key interface for Commercial and Management team
* Hyperion input, review and reporting
* Support Senior Finance Business Partner with Group Consolidation
* Facilitate and provide recommendations for new processes and ways of working
* Assist with implementation of ERP system
* Responsible for Project Financial Audit and support for Client Audits
* Responding to ad hoc requests and queries from the management team and staff.
Knowledge and experience required
* ACCA or CIMA qualified
* Ability to challenge and influence.
* Budgeting and forecasting
* Project Financial Management
* Knowledge and experience of ERP system (Oracle preferred)
* Analytical/ communication skills, eye for detail
* Able to demonstrate a professional and self-motivated approach to work
Apply