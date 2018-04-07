About the Role:

We are currently looking to speak with Finance Risk Management Professionals / Consultants, preferably those with experience in crude oil and products.

Our client is a leading oil & gas downstream company and due to current project expansion opportunities are looking for candidates with the following, specific experience.

* Familiarity with Right Angle or another ETRM* Familiarity with Risk Control.* Familiarity with databases* Writing queries.* Join constructions.* Concepts.* Experience using visualization software such as Tableau, Spotfire, or Microsoft BI.* Experience using R.* Knowledge of Value at Risk (VaR). Ideally with knowledge differing methods (parametric, Monte Carlo, Historic.)

This position is a short term contract role with the opportunity for a permanent position.

