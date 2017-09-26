Company
About the Role:Job Title: Financial Analyst
Location: Brazza (Congo)
Salary: c$4,000 a month
The Client Our client are one of the world's leading providers of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. They are looking for an ambitious Financial Analyst to join their team.
The Person
- Experience: 2-3 years
- High potential, quick learning, well-educated candidates.
- Nationality - Congolese
- Willingness to work abroad
- Language: Fluent in English
Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.
