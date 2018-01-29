$0 to $0 Per year

About the Role:

We are looking for an immediately available Fishing Engineer for a position in West Africa.

Location: Democratic Republic of Congo

Duration: 8 month (renewable) contract

Rotation: 4/4

Requirements: 10+ years experience as a Fishing Engineer

Flight tickets + food + accommodation + transportation will be provided

Please note: Only FRENCH SPEAKING candidates will be accepted



