Company
Progressive GE
Location
Christmas Island,Australasia
Salary
$0 to $0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Unconventional Oil and Gas
Job ID
632494
Posted on
Monday, January 29, 2018 - 6:31am
About the Role:
We are looking for an immediately available Fishing Engineer for a position in West Africa.
Location: Democratic Republic of Congo
Duration: 8 month (renewable) contract
Rotation: 4/4
Requirements: 10+ years experience as a Fishing Engineer
Flight tickets + food + accommodation + transportation will be provided
Please note: Only FRENCH SPEAKING candidates will be accepted
Sthree UAE is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.
Apply