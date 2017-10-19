Fixed Asset Accountant

About the Role:

Responsibilities:

* Applies knowledge of fixed asset accounting and financial systems to prepare accurate and timely financials* Coordinates as needed with the broader Capital Assets accounting team* 2 - 4+ years of relevant experience within the oil and as industry* Knowledge of fixed asset accounting policies and procedures in the oil and gas industry* Familiarity with U.S. and Canadian regulatory practices and requirements (e.g., FERC, NEB, AER, OEB)* Ability to meet monthly, quarterly, and yearly deadlines, while working in a fast-paced environment* Experience with Oracle and/or SAP ERP systems* Knowledge of PowerPlan preferred* Prepare journal entries using Oracle, SAP, and/or PowerPlan in support of fixed asset accounting* Develop timely, accurate actuals for fixed assets to support the business's project management and decision-making* Perform depreciation runs, and assist with depreciation analysis/studies* Classify and unitize projects into fixed asset accounts, ensuring costs are accurately captured* Support account reconciliations for both U.S. and Canadian legal entities* Retire assets, determining NBV and performing ARO accounting* Collaborate with Reporting team (within CA) to support preparation of financials, as needed* Escalate issues to Advisor and/or Supervisor for resolution as needed

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.