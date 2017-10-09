Company
NES Global Talent
Location
Qatar,Middle East
Salary
$96000 to $168000 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs
Job ID
618265
Posted on
Monday, October 9, 2017 - 3:48am
About the Role:Fixed Assets & Projects Accounting Head (Chartered accountant)
Job-Description:
- Bachelor degree in Accounting or any related field.
- Chartered accountant or equivalent whereas additional certification would be a plus (CIMA, ICMA, CMA).
- 8-10 years’ experience, including relevant accounting managerial experience, in Fixed Assets & Projects Accounting in a similar sized industry.
- Strong people management skills.
- Good leadership skills.
- Good communication skills.
- Understanding of financial reporting standards.
- Knowledge of accounting standards and best practices.
- Accuracy and attention to detail.
- Data analysis and interpretation skills.
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Advanced MS office skills.
About the company:
The client is a downstream oil storage, distribution and marketing company, formed in 2002.
The client is exclusively responsible for the distribution of fuel needs within Qatar. This includes diesel, gasoline and aviation fuel. The company also trades in bunker fuels, ship-to- ship bunkering within Qatari waters, bitumen importation and distribution, LPG for cooking, and own-branded-lubricants. In addition, it builds modern branded service stations across Qatar
Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.
