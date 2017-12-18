Company NES Global Talent Location Paris-l'Hôpital Salary €50000 to €70000 Per year Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 627153 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: NES GLobal Talent is looking for a FLowline Engineer with the following requirements for a 1 year mission in Paris (France) :



- Bilingual French/ English



- Engineering background (mecanical, hydrodynamic, civil, geotechnical, structural, naval, marine)



- Software knowlegde ; Abaqus, Ceasar, Autopipe



- codes and standards knowlegde : DNV, API, ASME, PD; CFR



- mobile for missions outside office



























Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.