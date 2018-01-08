About the Role:

A local authority in Sussex is looking for a food safety officer

They currently need 117 C grade and 149 D grade partial inspections to be carried out.

You will have the powers of entry onto the premises but will not have to perform any closures.

The council have recently lost 2 members of staff and are in urgent need of staff.

- Must be EHORB

- Must be able to drive

