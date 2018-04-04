Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeenshire,Scotland Salary £11 to £13 Per hour Job Type Temporary Category Trade Jobs Job ID 639083 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Our client, base in North Aberdeenshire is currently looking for a Forklift Driver with minimum 16t licence and also be qualified to drive a Counter Drive.



Working full time hours, 7am - 3.30pm Monday to Thursday & 7am - 3pm Friday

£11-£13 per hour depending on experience

Contract position with an immediate start for approximately 3 months but might be longer depending on the workload.



