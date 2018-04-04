Company
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location
Aberdeenshire,Scotland
Salary
£11 to £13 Per hour
Job Type
Temporary
Category
Trade Jobs
Job ID
639083
Posted on
Wednesday, April 4, 2018 - 4:55am
About the Role:Our client, base in North Aberdeenshire is currently looking for a Forklift Driver with minimum 16t licence and also be qualified to drive a Counter Drive.
Working full time hours, 7am - 3.30pm Monday to Thursday & 7am - 3pm Friday
£11-£13 per hour depending on experience
Contract position with an immediate start for approximately 3 months but might be longer depending on the workload.
