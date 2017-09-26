About the Role:

Progressive Engineering are currently recruiting for a senior FPGA Engineer for a 6 month contract role based onsite in Cambridge.

Responsibilities include:

* Demonstrable experience in design and verification of complex electronic hardware* Good understanding of computer architectures and embedded systems* Knowledge of DO-254 and use of DOORS, useful, but not essential* Experience of design using the following:* Intel/Freescale multi-core/multi GHz System-on-Chip processor architectures* High-speed memory interfaces (DDR3 or similar)* High-speed serial interfaces (5GHz+) - signal integrity principles, simulation and verification* FPGA - development and verification using VHDL and Verilog* I/O interfaces such as USB, Serial, Ethernet, I2C, SPI

