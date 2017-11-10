About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy are recruiting for Frac Equipment Operators to work on contract to direct hire positions in Midland.

As a Frac Equipment operator you will be working for a leading oilfield service expert who are renowned for their training. Do you have experience working in the oilfield industry? If so, you could be the Equipment Operator we're looking for.

- Exciting role within world's leading oil and gas company

- Up to $22.50 USD/hour

- 14 x 7 rotation

- Rigging up and rigging down

- At least 1 year frac experience

- Class A CDL preferred

- Career development opportunities with this expanding organisation

If you are interested in this position as a Frac Equipment Operator please contact me on 713 423 1636 or for further details.

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.