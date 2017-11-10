About the Role:
Progressive Global Energy are recruiting for Frac Equipment Operators to work on contract to direct hire positions in Midland.
As a Frac Equipment operator you will be working for a leading oilfield service expert who are renowned for their training. Do you have experience working in the oilfield industry? If so, you could be the Equipment Operator we're looking for.
- Exciting role within world's leading oil and gas company
- Up to $22.50 USD/hour
- 14 x 7 rotation
- Rigging up and rigging down
- At least 1 year frac experience
- Class A CDL preferred
- Career development opportunities with this expanding organisation
If you are interested in this position as a Frac Equipment Operator please contact me on 713 423 1636 or for further details.
