Frac Equipment Operator

About the Role:

As part of exciting growth plans, our client, one of the World's largest Oilfield Service companies is looking to hire a number of highly motivated individuals to join their rapidly expanding team.

Looking for qualified individuals for their Fracking division during a large job fair held on Tuesday , November 28th in College Station, TX.

Please keep in mind this position will be in the Midland, TX area based on the client's Fracking needs. Man-camp accommodations will be provided, but no travel reimbursement to the Midland area.

Exceptional hourly pay, growth opportunities, benefits and loads of overtime available!!!

Requirements:



* 2 years of prior Frac Operator experience, OR 1 year frac experience AND a CDL license (Class A)

* Clean Driving record (no more than 2 moving violations in the last 3 years)

* Able to clear drug (hair follicle & urine) and alcohol screen

* Ability to pass a background check with no felonies in the last 7 years.

* Able to pass a Physical Agility Test

Please apply with your most up to date resume, OR call Gabie Reid at 832-900-5951 and I commit to responding in a timely manner.



* *6 month Contract to full time employment

