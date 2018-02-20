Frac Equipment Operator - Midland

About the Role:

As part of exciting growth plans, our client, one of the World's largest Oilfield Service companies is looking to hire a number of highly motivated individuals to join their rapidly expanding team.

Looking for qualified individuals for their Fracking division during a large job fair held on Monday, February 26th in San Antonio, TX.

Please keep in mind this position will be in the Midland, TX area based on the client's Fracking needs. Man-camp accommodations will be provided, but no travel reimbursement to the Midland area.

Exceptional hourly pay, growth opportunities, benefits and loads of overtime available!!!

Requirements:

* 2 years of prior Frac Operator experience, OR 1 year frac experience AND a CDL license (Class A)* Clean Driving record (no more than 2 moving violations in the last 3 years)* Able to clear drug (hair follicle & urine) and alcohol screen* Ability to pass a background check with no felonies in the last 7 years.* Able to pass a Physical Agility Test

Please apply with your most up to date resume, OR call Gabie Reid at 832-900-5951 and I commit to responding in a timely manner.

