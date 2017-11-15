Frac Specialist

About the Role:

The Role:

Provide field support for company oil fields both offshore & onshore. This includes all aspects of: stimulation pre-planning and field execution (including HPHT wells): quality control; service company alignment - including but not limited to: understanding service company products and capabilities as they effect company goals; supervision and advising during flow back of stimulation treatments; HP well testing equipment including but not limited to multi-phase flow meters / sand control package / sampling.



Key Accountabilities:



1. Regularly present reports and make recommendations to management concerning FRAC & well testing operations. Ability to generate quality daily data reports with a high attention to detail for management review. Maintain all records related to job function and post-job reporting.

2. Assist operational personnel in implementation of solutions approved by company management.

3. Assist in designing job models for customers based upon applicable scientific, mathematic/engineering principals, and taking into consideration geological data and operational parameters, as well as the objectives of the client, when requested.

4. Good knowledge of FRAC operations (including HP/HT) hardware (both proppant & acid frac)

5. Perform QAQC testing for all chemicals and proppants used in hydraulic fracturing. Experience with frac fluid recovery and ability to manage proppant flow back issues as they may occur.

6. Must demonstrate engineering expertise in optimizing stimulation treatments in terms of field execution and be able to diagnose near-wellbore environment and issues. Be able to recommend steps needed to de-risk these issues.

7. Proven experience at recommending alternative practices in light of reservoir stimulation issues as data represents un-planned conditions for wild cat exploration wells.

8. Understand the differences in basic frac fluid and proppant types and resin-coated needs and applications as well as frac fluid breaker use and proper application.

9. Proven experience with flow back of proppant wells, drill stem tests, downhole & surface sampling (QC & transfers), multi-phase flow meters, QC of all the real time & memory gauge data. Ability to foresee any potential issue and challenge assumptions backed by strong business acumen and strong interpersonal skills.

10. Dedicated to and excellent at providing quality information. Excellent interpersonal, relationship-building, and verbal and written communication skills. Comfortable in a time-sensitive, project-focused, team-based environment.



Experience profile:



? Minimum 5+ experience with supervising frac jobs (tight sands / carbonates), well testing (bean size distribution / hydrocarbon sampling / real time gauge data analysis) both offshore & onshore.

? Strong understanding of fracture mechanics and flow-back theory.

? Experience with un-conventional plays will be an added advantage.

? Competency with Microsoft Suite, especially Excel, Word, PowerPoint & Outlook



Competencies/Skills/Others:

? Knowledge of mathematical and scientific principles applicable to hydraulic fracturing and ability to make practical application of such knowledge in performance of duties. Ability to assist Field Engineers and Field Technical Representatives with these matters.

? Must have strong teamwork skills, and it would be an advantage to have experience working in a multicultural environment.



About Fircroft:

