Company
Progressive GE
Location
Zanesville
Salary
$0 to $22 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Unconventional Oil and Gas
Job ID
618832
Posted on
Thursday, October 19, 2017 - 12:27pm
About the Role:
We are seeking qualified Frac Supervisors for a major Oil & Gas Operator in the Zanesville, OH area!
Requirements:
* Must have a minimum of 2 years supervisory experience as frac operator
* CDL is required
* Looking for someone to start immediately
For further details in regards to this job please call today.
Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.
