Frac Supervisors

Progressive GE
Zanesville
$0 to $22 Per hour
Contract
Unconventional Oil and Gas
618832
Thursday, October 19, 2017 - 12:27pm
About the Role:

We are seeking qualified Frac Supervisors for a major Oil & Gas Operator in the Zanesville, OH area!

Requirements:



* Must have a minimum of 2 years supervisory experience as frac operator
* CDL is required
* Looking for someone to start immediately

For further details in regards to this job please call today.

