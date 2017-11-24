Fracturing Equipment Operator

About the Role:

Frac Equipment Operator with CDL Class A - Dallas - Texas

What will you be doing?

As a frac equipment operator you will be responsible for assisting rig crew and maintenance crew in preparation of drilling operations, maintenance operations and rig move preparations. Operate and maintain wheel-loader or forklift.

The location for this opportunity is in Dallas, Texas, USA and is for local and rotating candidates. The shifts we are offering are on a rotation. The rates that we are offering for our successful candidates are starting from $16+ per hour, dependant on experience.

Position Requirements:

* Class A CDL or CDL Class A Permit* Previous or present Oilfield Experience* Frac Equipment Knowledge

Minimum Requirements:

* No recent moving or driving violations within 3 years* No felonies in the past 7 years

