Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
Dundee,Dundee City,Scotland
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Management Jobs
Job ID
618809
Posted on
Thursday, October 19, 2017 - 5:07am
About the Role:
*** Front Line Manager / 6 months/ Dundee ***
My client is urgently looking a Front Line Manager on a contract basis.
POSITION: Front Line Manager
DURATION: 6 months
LOCATION: Dundee
START: Immediate
Skills and responsibilities:
* Must have experience within the Gas industry
* Client and customer facing skills
* Managing up to 4-6 teams
* Delivering the project and meeting customer milestones
If you are interested in this position and wish to apply, please send me your updated CV and then call me on the number below.
Alternatively if you know of anyone who you believe would be a good fit for this position, please send me their CV or pass on my details
Regards,
Adam.
