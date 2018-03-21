Gas Management Services (GMS) Specialist

About the Role:

Our client is a leading pipeline midstream company based in Chatham, Ontario.

We are looking for a GMS Specialist to join their dynamic and innovative Gas Managment Services Team that provides superior customer service as part of scheduling the transportation and storage system.

Responsibilities/Job Description:

* Develop and maintain positive business relationships with customers, interconnecting pipeline operators, gas suppliers and internal clients.* Respond to customer inquiries related to contracts, services, nomination and scheduling procedures.* Assist in the daily scheduling of gas flows at pipeline interconnects, transportation and storage facilities.* Assist in balancing and nominating on contracts for supply, transportation and storage to meet market requirements and daily asset optimization opportunities.* Assist in the monthly preparation of accurate activity statements used for customer invoicing and the verification of transportation and supply invoices.* Assist in the design and testing of enhancements to the information technology systems used to enable GMS business processes.

Basic/Minimum Qualifications:

* University degree in disciplines requiring numerical analysis (e.g. Accounting, Finance, Math, IT, Engineering)* Excellent problem solving and analytical skills with attention to detail required.* Customer Service orientation.* Strong written and verbal communication skills.* Demonstrated ability to work under pressure and coordinate/prioritize several activities simultaneously.* Ability to work independently and as part of a high performing team.* Demonstrated initiative with ability to learn quickly.

