Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
Hertford,Hertfordshire,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Job ID
617220
Posted on
Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 8:16am
About the Role:
Good aftenoon,
My client in Hertford requires a GDPR Business Analyst for a 3 month initial contract (very likely to extend).
Please note this role will require someone who is self-motivating and has a strong understand of GDPR and an organisations pathway to becoming compliant.
1-2 days remote working may be possible in the contract.
Skills/experience
* Experience working as a GDPR Business Analyst
* Experience doing gap analysis
* Experience with data mapping
My client are interviewing next week to start Mid-October.
If you're interested please apply ASAP.
Thanks,
Stella
