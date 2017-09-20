£0 to £0 Per year

About the Role:

Good aftenoon,

My client in Hertford requires a GDPR Business Analyst for a 3 month initial contract (very likely to extend).

Please note this role will require someone who is self-motivating and has a strong understand of GDPR and an organisations pathway to becoming compliant.

1-2 days remote working may be possible in the contract.

Skills/experience

* Experience working as a GDPR Business Analyst* Experience doing gap analysis* Experience with data mapping

My client are interviewing next week to start Mid-October.

If you're interested please apply ASAP.

Thanks,

Stella