About the Role:

Job Title: General Assistant

Ref No: 2018 - 11321

Location: Onshore, Barrow and Furness

Project: Spirit Energy

Duration: 6 weeks



WorleyParsons are recruiting for 4 x General Assistants to start immediately

Purpose / Role

To provide general assistance services to the project in support of safe delivery of project workscope

Key aims and objectives

* Ensure all workscope undertaken is carried out in a safe and productive manner, in line with Supervisors direction, company and project procedures* Be aware of and practice fully the requirement for total safety attitude in all operations

Prime responsibilities and duties In Operations

* Assist trade personnel in the completion of their duties, (I.E carrying and fetching)* Prepare and maintain worksite in line with Supervisor's instruction* Assist with general housekeeping, ensuring a safe, clean and tidy area is maintained at all times* Follow the schedule communicated by the supervisor* Support the main activity by obtaining the necessary tools and materials and then assisting the trade personnel under their guidance and instruction* Providing it is within the general/craft assistant's ability, deal with any minor issue that prevents completion of the task* Proactively seek additional tasks where time permits* Adhere to all company policies, working practices and procedures as communicated by the company from time to time* Forklift driving if applicable for role (Licence required)

Allied occasional duties

* Participate in Toolbox Talks* Participate and contribute to WorleyParsons Emergency Response process and procedure* Participate and contribute to Amec Foster Wheeler's personnel development programmes* Assist other discipline trades, (within capability)

Experience - Essential:

* Experience in a similar role

Competencies - technical

* Can demonstrate an ability to work safely carrying out tasks in support of discipline specific activities

Competencies - project / department specific

* Ability to demonstrate high level understanding of HSE safe working practices / procedures and their implementation* Possesses a good standard in spoken and written English* Possesses a good understanding of safe working practices and can demonstrate commitment to safe working at all times