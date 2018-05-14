Company
WorleyParsons
Location
Stockton-on-Tees,Durham,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Trade Jobs
Job ID
644672
Posted on
Monday, May 14, 2018 - 4:24am
About the Role:
Job Title: General Assistant
Ref No: 2018 - 11321
Location: Onshore, Barrow and Furness
Project: Spirit Energy
Duration: 6 weeks
WorleyParsons are recruiting for 4 x General Assistants to start immediately
Purpose / Role
To provide general assistance services to the project in support of safe delivery of project workscope
Key aims and objectives
* Ensure all workscope undertaken is carried out in a safe and productive manner, in line with Supervisors direction, company and project procedures
* Be aware of and practice fully the requirement for total safety attitude in all operations
Prime responsibilities and duties In Operations
* Assist trade personnel in the completion of their duties, (I.E carrying and fetching)
* Prepare and maintain worksite in line with Supervisor's instruction
* Assist with general housekeeping, ensuring a safe, clean and tidy area is maintained at all times
* Follow the schedule communicated by the supervisor
* Support the main activity by obtaining the necessary tools and materials and then assisting the trade personnel under their guidance and instruction
* Providing it is within the general/craft assistant's ability, deal with any minor issue that prevents completion of the task
* Proactively seek additional tasks where time permits
* Adhere to all company policies, working practices and procedures as communicated by the company from time to time
* Forklift driving if applicable for role (Licence required)
Allied occasional duties
* Participate in Toolbox Talks
* Participate and contribute to WorleyParsons Emergency Response process and procedure
* Participate and contribute to Amec Foster Wheeler's personnel development programmes
* Assist other discipline trades, (within capability)
Experience - Essential:
* Experience in a similar role
Competencies - technical
* Can demonstrate an ability to work safely carrying out tasks in support of discipline specific activities
Competencies - project / department specific
* Ability to demonstrate high level understanding of HSE safe working practices / procedures and their implementation
* Possesses a good standard in spoken and written English
* Possesses a good understanding of safe working practices and can demonstrate commitment to safe working at all times
