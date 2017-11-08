Geomatic Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

* Assist / Lead Project Management which shall include but not be limited to

o Exploration Seismic Surveys

o Pipeline Route and Platform / Rig Site Surveys

o Drilling Rig and Construction Barge Positioning

o Field Development Activities

o Underwater Inspection Surveys

* Lead QA/QC on Geomatic data collection

* Prepare operational reports

* Evaluate and comment on reports

* Curate data and document control



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Minimum 3-5 years experience in Geomatic data collection and evaluation, with 2 years cumulative experience in fieldwork. The experience shall be concentrated in marine navigation for construction, drilling and high-resolution seismic investigation related to petroleum exploration and production, but may also have a non-oil sector component. Exposure to Geotechnical work will be a plus.

* Previous work experience should be local to regional in geographic scope and should include some time as a core team member on project management teams and assistant to a party chief on field geophysical QC teams.

* Must be familiar with the use of computers and computer peripherals, the industry standard application software and the specialized software used within Geomatic Engineering Group.

* Must have considerable experience working with AutoCAD and ArcGIS in reviewing and/or producing wide range of maps and engineering drawings.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* Recognized BSc degree in Geomatic Engineering (Land or Hydrographic Surveying)

* Good understanding of principles related to high-precision GPS positioning, geodesy, cartography, geographic information systems (GIS) and spatial data management and QA/QC.

* Good command of English in both oral and written communication. For Thai applicant, TOEIC score more than 850.

* Good interpersonal skill.

* Positive attitude. Good professional ethics and conduct.



