Plymouth Meeting
Friday, February 16, 2018 - 11:20am
About the Role:
GIS ADMINISTRATOR
Location: Plymouth Meeting Pennsylvania 19462
Employment Type: 9-month contract
(With high possibility for contract extension or conversion to permanent employment)
Position Requirements
Responsible for the full life cycle of the applications, including analysis, development, and general support.
* Work with IT partners to act as a liaison with the business, service provider, vendor, and other stakeholders to ensure GIS applications and initiatives are supported.
* Creates detailed requirement specifications. Execute changes and fixes in collaboration with the business and vendor.
* Develop and maintain system documentation and code repository.
Required Skills
* Comprehensive knowledge of principles, practices, terminology, and trends in GIS and related technologies.
* Experience administering and developing with GIS tools and applications
* ESRI ArcGIS & FME experience are required.
* Oracle, PL/SQL, Python, .Net and other development tools.
* Experience with Intergraph GTechnology, GE Smallworld, and Bentley Microstation a plus.
* GIS Utility experience desirable.
* Project Management and Business Analysis skills a plus.
