Company
Fircroft
Location
Calgary
Salary
£0 to £0 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Construction Jobs
Job ID
628500
Posted on
Friday, January 5, 2018 - 3:53pm
About the Role:
The Role:
The GIS Analyst will have the responsibility:
Knowledge of pipeline data management, pipeline integrity, PODS database model, and historical records research are all considered assets.
1 - 4 years GIS and/or pipeline integrity experience required. Engineering degree or related experience considered an asset.
Working knowledge of ESRI ArcGIS software is required.
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.
Apply