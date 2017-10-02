GIS Developer

About the Role:

The Role:

POSITION SUMMARY

Residing within Subsurface Computing (SSC), IT, this role will provide Geographic Information Systems (GIS) applications and workflow support for Exploration and Production to assist them in meeting business critical objectives.



This role will be initially focused on supporting the development and rollout of tools, widgets and services in a GIS Web-based application framework (Esri JavaScript API and Web AppBuilder). In addition, this role may assist with the installation and testing of an off the shelf, GIS-centric content management tool (Voyager GIS).



This role will require working with GIS users, specialists and vendors to understand use cases and promptly resolve workflow and functionality problems.



The successful candidate will report to the GIS Manager and will assume a key role in meeting business requirements, driving governance and sustainability in the space of GIS support.



ROLES & RESPONSIBILITIES

* Assist GIS Web application and systems support, working with the GIS leadership team.

* Serve as contact for GIS application, workflow, integration and related issues and promptly resolve problems to enable key projects and work to progress.

* Work closely with stakeholders to socialize and improve capabilities and increase utilization of GIS technologies.

* Work closely with team and end users to deliver targeted training of applications.

* Assist in integrating data from various internal and external data sources into the GIS geodatabase environment.

* Assist in testing and evaluating new software.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Experience

* Minimum 5 years' experience, with knowledge supporting Esri ArcGIS Server/Enterprise.

* Proven experience developing in a GIS environment - strong JavaScript and HTML development skills with experience of the Esri JavaScript API and Web AppBuilder.

* Understanding and knowledge of Coordinate Reference Systems with ability to georeference data, transform coordinates and resolve cartographic discrepancies.

* Knowledge and experience performing queries and analysis on spatial data with ability to assist technical users in utilizing GIS applications, Web services and data to achieve key business results.

* Strong understanding of the ESRI geodatabase with ability to integrate multiple data sources into the ArcGIS environment.

* Experience with ArcGIS Model Builder, Voyager GIS, FME and Python will be viewed in high regard.

* Excellent communication skills.



Education, Training & Certifications

* Bachelor's degree in GIS, geography, computer science or other relevant



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.