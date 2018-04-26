About the Role:

My client, a large Oil and Gas Operator in the Houston area is looking to bring on a GIS Developer for a six month project.

Location: Houston, TX

Rate: *negotiable based off experience*

Schedule: M-F (40 hour work week)

Contract: 6 month project (extension available)

Requirements:

* Minimum 7 years experience in Oil and Gas* Minimum 5 years experience as a GIS Developer* Minimum 5 years experience in Upstream (preferably exploration) Petroluem industry experience* Bachelors Degree in Geography, Geology, or another related field* Experience using ArcGIS and ESRI

Job Description:

* Update, repair and create data maintenance scripts* Develop prototypes for Java Script web map applications and carry to completion* Build custom GIS web applicaitons using ArcGIS API for Java Script* Building ASP.NET MVC web applications and web API REST-ful services* Publishing and managing map services in ArcGIS servers

