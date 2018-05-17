GP Surveyor - Council - 12 Months - South West

About the Role:

My South West based, Council client is looking to hire an interim GP Surveyor on an initial 12 month basis. The successful applicant will work as part of the large Estates Team and answer to the Head of Property.

Rate: Dependant on Experience

Skills/Requirements

* RICS Qualified* Council/ Public body experience* Knowledge of Landlord and tenant issues, lease renewals, valuations, lettings* Commercial, Agricultural or Maritime property experience

The role offers flexible hours and a condensed week

Please forward your most recent CV or call me on 01614137290

