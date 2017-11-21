Graduate Building Services Engineer

About the Role:

Key Elements of the Graduate Programme:

* Working in Engineering team as part of Civil Structural Architectural department on task force assignment, you will be introduced to the design of basic Heating Ventilation and Air conditioning (HVAC) for various building types* Opportunity to become familiar with the basic tools and techniques involved in HVAC engineering* Each graduate is assigned a mentor, a departmental training manager and an HR graduate development advisor to ensure they are supported in their personal and professional development to gain chartered status* Early responsibility and hands-on involvement on projects alongside experienced engineers* Exposure to a variety of projects to ensure well rounded development* From the beginning there is hands-on involvement working on projects with the opportunity to develop skills by working alongside experienced engineers* There are opportunities for site placements in the UK and overseas during a graduate's first few years with the company

Typical Graduate Responsibilities:

* Preparation of Heat loss and gain design calculations* Preparation of fluid flow design calculations and design* Preparation of project specific specifications* Learn Designer skills on CAD workstation, producing deliverables where appropriate

About Wood:

As one of the world's leading engineering, project management and consultancy companies, we deliver solutions for clients in the upstream oil & gas, midstream & LNG, refining, petrochemicals & chemicals, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, mining & minerals, renewable, nuclear & conventional power, water and transport industries. With over a century of industry experience, we have a global perspective and an unrivalled reputation.



Our reputation for safely delivering quality projects on time and on budget is well recognised in the industries we serve. We have proven expertise in managing large, complex projects, a global reach and long-standing international presence, strong relationships with our clients and cutting-edge processes and technologies.



What that means to you is the opportunity to experience a real variety of projects, working with people from different cultures. You'll work closely with our clients and be part of a global team, committed to achieving outstanding results in a stimulating and quality-driven environment.

* You will need a minimum 2:1 degree in Building Services Engineering* Candidates who apply for this position should be able to show experience of organisational skills, interpersonal skills, an eagerness for learning and self-motivation* Enthusiasm about developing a career in the engineering and oil and gas industry* Demonstrated initiative, tenacity and excellent communication skills with an ability to learn quickly and be adaptable and flexible to match business requirements* Eagerness to learn and develop your career* Ability to work in multi-disciplinary team environments and adapt to change* Candidates must have the right to work in the UK

Wood is a global leader in the delivery of project, engineering and technical services to energy and industrial markets. We operate in more than 60 countries, employing around 55,000 people, with revenues of over $11 billion. We provide performance-driven solutions throughout the asset life-cycle, from concept to decommissioning across a broad range of industrial markets including the upstream, midstream and downstream oil & gas, chemicals, environment and infrastructure, power & process, clean energy, mining and general industrial sectors. We strive to be the best technical services company to work with, work for and invest in.