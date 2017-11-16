About the Role:

Key Elements of the Graduate Programme:

* Accredited training schemes with the IET* Each graduate is assigned a mentor (chartered engineer), a departmental training manager and an HR graduate development advisor to ensure they are supported in their personal and professional development to gain chartered status* Exposure to a variety of projects to ensure well rounded development* Early responsibility and hands-on involvement on projects alongside experienced engineers* From the beginning there is hands-on involvement working on projects with the opportunity to develop skills by working alongside experienced engineers* There are opportunities for site placements in the UK and overseas during a graduate's first few years with the company

As a Graduate Control and Instrumentation Engineer you will be involved:

* Undertaking control and instrumentation engineering activities in the refining, chemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, GTL and LNG sectors* Developing Piping and Instrument Diagrams (P&IDs) and instrument index databases, specifying and sizing field instrumentation and control equipment, control and safety systems, designing installations details for control and instrumentations systems* Specifying and design of telecommunication systems

About Wood:



As one of the world's leading engineering, project management and consultancy companies, we deliver solutions for clients in the upstream oil & gas, midstream & LNG, refining, petrochemicals & chemicals, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, mining & minerals, renewable, nuclear & conventional power, water and transport industries. With over a century of industry experience, we have a global perspective and an unrivalled reputation.



Our reputation for safely delivering quality projects on time and on budget is well recognised in the industries we serve. We have proven expertise in managing large, complex projects, a global reach and long-standing international presence, strong relationships with our clients and cutting-edge processes and technologies.



What that means to you is the opportunity to experience a real variety of projects, working with people from different cultures. You'll work closely with our clients and be part of a global team, committed to achieving outstanding results in a stimulating and quality-driven environment.

Skills / Qualifications

* Minimum 2:1 degree in a control and instrumentation or related subject (InstMC or IET-accredited)* Candidates who apply for this position should be able to show experience of organisational skills, interpersonal skills, an eagerness for learning and self-motivation.* Enthusiasm about developing a career in the engineering and oil and gas industry.* Demonstrated initiative, tenacity and excellent communication skills with an ability to learn quickly and be adaptable and flexible to match business requirements.* Eagerness to learn and develop your career.* Ability to work in multi-disciplinary team environments and adapt to change.* Candidates must have the right to work in the UK

Successful graduate applicant degrees should include the following modules, or modules with similar content:

* Process Engineering* Process Control* Process Measurement Theory and Instrumentation* Communication, Networking and Data Acquisition* Process Control Systems* Digital and Analogue Electronics* Electrical Engineering* Software Engineering* Safety and Safety Management* Project Planning and Management

Wood is a global leader in the delivery of project, engineering and technical services to energy and industrial markets. We operate in more than 60 countries, employing around 55,000 people, with revenues of over $11 billion. We provide performance-driven solutions throughout the asset life-cycle, from concept to decommissioning across a broad range of industrial markets including the upstream, midstream and downstream oil & gas, chemicals, environment and infrastructure, power & process, clean energy, mining and general industrial sectors. We strive to be the best technical services company to work with, work for and invest in.