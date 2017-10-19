Graduate Project Manager

About the Role:
The Role:
Graduates looking for a role in Project Management would be ideal for this position. Our client has a rolling program of multiple minor works across several rail stations throughout Greater Manchester and Yorkshire.
The role includes:
- Completing Minor Works across a number of Railway Stations
- Interfacing with the client, including face-to-face meetings to give updates on projects.
- Contracts Administration
- Cost Control
Ideal Candidate:
- A graduate with a relevant Project Management qualification
- Would look at someone looking to move from Quantity Surveying into Project Management
- Experience working within Construction or Rail sectors.
The Company:
Are you looking for a role in Project Management? Based in Liverpool City Centre, our client offers a range of consultancy services to clients within the Construction industry, in particular Rail. For this role, training and development are key and further professional development is on offer.
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.