Head of HR and Recruitment

About the Role:

The Role:

Fircroft is looking to hire the head of Recruitment for the Semi Government Organisation in Tourism field.



Responsibilities

*Update current and design new recruiting procedures (e.g. job application and on boarding processes)

*Supervise the recruiting team and report on its performance

*Keep track of recruiting metrics (e.g. time-to-hire and cost-per-hire)

*Implement new sourcing methods (e.g. social recruiting and Boolean searches)

*Review recruitment software and suggest the best option for company needs

*Research and choose job advertising options

*Advise hiring managers on interviewing techniques

*Recommend ways to improve our employer brand

*Coordinate with department managers to forecast future hiring needs

*Stay up-to-date on labor legislation and inform recruiters and managers about changes in regulations

*Participate in job fairs and career events

*Build the company's professional network through relationships with HR professionals, colleges and other partners



Experience of hiring Western Expats is a Must



About Fircroft:

