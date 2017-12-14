Head of HR and Recruitment

About the Role:
The Role:
Fircroft is looking to hire the head of Recruitment for the Semi Government Organisation in Tourism field.
Responsibilities
*Update current and design new recruiting procedures (e.g. job application and on boarding processes)
*Supervise the recruiting team and report on its performance
*Keep track of recruiting metrics (e.g. time-to-hire and cost-per-hire)
*Implement new sourcing methods (e.g. social recruiting and Boolean searches)
*Review recruitment software and suggest the best option for company needs
*Research and choose job advertising options
*Advise hiring managers on interviewing techniques
*Recommend ways to improve our employer brand
*Coordinate with department managers to forecast future hiring needs
*Stay up-to-date on labor legislation and inform recruiters and managers about changes in regulations
*Participate in job fairs and career events
*Build the company's professional network through relationships with HR professionals, colleges and other partners
Experience of hiring Western Expats is a Must
