Company
Ably Resources
Location
Malaysia,Far East
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs
Job ID
639951
Posted on
Friday, April 13, 2018 - 6:24am
About the Role:ABLY RESOURCES, in association with an offshore engineering client, are looking for a HEAD OF HSE to be based in MALAYSIA.
Based in the nation's capital of Kuala Lumpur, but naturally with offshore travel, this is a one-year renewable contract opportunity for a professional seeking career progression and professional development.
The minimum requirements associated with the role include;
*At least 15 years of experience within Oil & Gas/Shipping
*Previous exposure within Oil Tankers, Products Tankers and/or FSO
*Familiar with both Operations & Projects ends of projects
Due to Work Permit/VISA restrictions, candidates must be eligible to work unsupported in Malaysia.
Please send CVs in Word format to jonathan.reddin@ablyresources.com
Apply