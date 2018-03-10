Company NES Global Talent Location Qatar,Middle East Salary $12 to $12 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 637503 Apply Apply Now

A Fantastic Tax Direct Hire Job Opportunity has just been made available for an experienced Head Mechanical Engineer by a leading oil and gas company based in Qatar.







• Bachelor degree in Engineering (preferably Mechanical Engineering)



• 20+ years of experience in discipline with at least 10 years demonstrated senior engineering experience in major capital projects



• Experience with EPC contractors, sub-contractors and vendors involved in the oil and gas industry



• Demonstrated ability and sensitivity to work with people from variety of cultural backgrounds







Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.