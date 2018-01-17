About the Role:

Worley Parsons is currently recruiting for a Head of Payroll to be based in either our Aberdeen or Darlington office on a fixed term 12 months contract.

This role will reporting directly to WorleyParsons Business Service Director to support with the insourcing and set of a new payroll system.

Aims & objectives

* Deliver monthly and weekly (North Sea O&G offshore & site) accurately and on time* Develop and lead payroll team during- initially -a time of change and integration* Control manage and stabilise system and process changes including payroll systems upgrade and integration with Oracle.* Build relationships and liaise with key stakeholders to assure robust processes and data transfer between payroll, time, and HR* Assure regulatory compliance* Develop and deliver KPIs for discussion with key stakeholders

Responsibilities

* Supervise the monthly and weekly payroll teams* Process the payroll accurately and on time* Reconcile the P35 on a monthly basis and assist in year end procedures* Ensure all returns to internal and external agencies are processed within the correct time constraints* Prepare payroll journals for posting to the general ledger* Maintain the pay rates within the payroll system* Responsible for the PDR's, training and the day to day contact for employee issues within payroll* Maintain payroll procedure files and delegation of authority files* Assist with the implementation of the new payroll system* Continuous improvement of KPI's and ensuring all deadlines are met in line with service level agreements

Attributes

* Experience as payroll manager, including significant experience of North Sea O&G offshore payrolls* Sound knowledge of regulations* Proven system skills including ideally knowledge of ERP systems* Proven ability to lead and inspire a team through a period of change* Ability to interact and inspire confidence in key stakeholders (such as HR and Finance).