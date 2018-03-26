HGV Driver

Company
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location
Aberdeenshire,Scotland
Salary
£22600 to £28000 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs
Job ID
638394
Posted on
Monday, March 26, 2018 - 5:47am
About the Role:Our client, based in North Aberdeenshire is looking to recruit a Driver with a HGV Licence.
This is for an immediate start and working 5 days per week.
Working hours 7am - 3.30pm Monday to Thursday and 7am - 3pm Friday
Salary £22,600.00 - £28,000.00 depending on experience
Candidate must have a clean driving licence.
Delivering to Aberdeen and the local vacinity.
Apply