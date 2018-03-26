HGV Driver

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeenshire,Scotland Salary £22600 to £28000 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs Job ID 638394 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Our client, based in North Aberdeenshire is looking to recruit a Driver with a HGV Licence.



This is for an immediate start and working 5 days per week.

Working hours 7am - 3.30pm Monday to Thursday and 7am - 3pm Friday

Salary £22,600.00 - £28,000.00 depending on experience



Candidate must have a clean driving licence.

Delivering to Aberdeen and the local vacinity.