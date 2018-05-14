Highways Electrician

About the Role:

Cathcart Energy are looking to recruit a fully qualified electrician to join a Street Lighting team in Salisbury.

This role will involve the installation of a range of street and highway lighting apparatus and all related maintenance works, including full electrical testing, disconnecting, repairing and/or replacing old/faulty equipment and recording all necessary paperwork.

Your Skills and Experience

This is a physically demanding role, which will see you working outdoors and at height and you will also hold responsibility for operating mobile elevated working platforms. Experience of working within a team and individually is therefore vital as well as good communication and organisational skills. It would also be advantageous if you had good knowledge of the local road network and layout.

A full UK driving license, understanding of utility drawings, the use of CAT and Genny equipment and experience of working in the vicinity of underground services (G39 Regs) is preferred. NRSWA, IPAF, Electrical qualification City & Guilds 2360 part 1 & 2 or NVQ Level 3 in Electrical Installation Work (or approved equivalent) will be needed for this role.

Safety is our number one priority, you must be confident to act on your own initiative in all situations. Previous experience of the Street Lighting industry including operating machinery and working on the highway would be an advantage.

As this appointment forms part of our growth plans, flexibility and willingness to work away is a requirement. You may also be required to work across the whole of the Cotswold area.

If you would like to find out more about this position and to be considered, please contact: James McNair on 0131 510 9100 and apply with your latest CV.