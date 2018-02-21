About the Role:

HiL Test Engineer - West Midlands - Contract

As HIL test engineer, you will be responsible for the maintenance and extension of the HiL system (electronic hardware + plant models) and development/execution of automated test cases for all electronic control units and systems. Preferred Experience

* Demonstrable experience maintaining a dSPACE HiL system (hardware/reconfiguration and plant models)* Creation of test specifications (in word/excel) from requirements documents and existing systems.* Configuration and test case/script generation (AutomationDesk/ControlDesk/Python) on dSPACE HiL systems (Scalexio)

Key Skills

* Interest in embedded* Matlab/Simulink - 3+ years* dSPACE HIL systems - 2+ years* Office Tools

