HR Advisor (Maternity Cover)

Available immediately and happy to work on a 9-10 month contract.



Degree qualified.



CIPD or working towards









Main duties:



Provides HR advice, guidance and support to a designated client group whilst supporting the HR Business Partner with projects and wider HR initiatives.



Uses professional judgement to decide when to give advice, and when to escalate.



Principal Duties:



Client Engagement - Able to understand Client's strategic plans and how they impact on a variety of HR issues.



Provision of day to day HR support and guidance on operational issues and regular reports to Heads of Departments/Schools on issues such as - absence, turnover, performance management, hotspots, and progress towards short term goals and objectives.



Absence - Analyse monthly statistics on absence and liaise with Managers on how to manage individual issues. Liaise with Occupational Health providers, individual Employees, and Managers to ensure that a case management approach is taken to all long and short term absence cases.



Performance Management - Responsible for supporting and coaching line managers on all aspects of performance management including the drafting of Performance Improvement Plans. Ensures that policies and best practice are followed.



Grievance/Disciplinary- Provides support to line managers at initial investigations and formal meetings. Provides support to staff and managers and offers fair treatment advice and mediation where required.



Recruitment & Selection - Provides input and advice to clients on preparation of Job Descriptions, Person Specifications, and advises on best recruitment and selection methods.



Participates in all selection panels from grade 6 and up to and including grade 8. Ensures that policies and best practice are used as the basis for all recruitment and selection decisions.



Relationship Building - Works closely with the HR Business Partner to build and maintain effective relationships with Clients, Employees, peers and other

specialist providers of services within and outwith the HR team. Legislation - Has a strong grasp of all statutory employment legislation.



Understands the importance of record keeping and ensures notes are taken of all conversations including phone calls, formal and informal meetings.



Staff Development - Understands the Appraisal (EPR) process and provides advice and support to line managers on its implementation. Participates in team development events in conjunction with other HR team members.



Project Management - Undertakes projects as delegated by the HR Business Partner such as restructures, redundancy programmes, introduction of new policies etc. Understands the basics of project management. Job Evaluation - Carries out role analysis in liaison with line managers. Understands, and is able to explain the process and the link to pay and grading structures.

Person Specification

