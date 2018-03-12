HR Assistant (Compensation & Benefits)

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £26000 to £28000 Per year Job Type Permanent Category HR%2C Recruitment and Training Jobs Job ID 637562 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: 0830-1730 (40 hours weekly), Monday to Friday

Salary £26,000.00 - £28,000.00 depending on experience, as well as good benefits and share options.





Purpose of Role:

*To provide support to the compensation and benefits function within the HR team by delivering compensation and benefits advice and providing a full HR Assistant service

*To process, check, and maintain the Company payroll, working with an external payroll provider to meet established timescales and deadlines

*To administer the Company share schemes and benefits

*To assist with the administration of the Company's annual salary review and reward programmes

*To respond in a timely way to employee queries on compensation and benefit issues



Duties & Responsibilities to include:



1.Monthly Payroll

*Process and check all payroll data, including starters and leavers, monthly share plan' payments/deductions and all ad hoc payments into current JDE HR system

*Check trial information sent by payroll provider and highlight any errors before reports are run

*Check final payroll reports prior to payment, highlight any outstanding issues and obtain timely Company sign-off

*Prepare monthly payroll requisitions for foreign currency payees those with international bank accounts

*Complete all ad-hoc payroll processes such as childcare voucher payments

*Prepare monthly Stock Option, Share Bonus and Share Incentive Plan reports and input into payment schedules for external payroll provider

*Answer any payroll related queries

*File all payroll-related documentation

*Process and seek approval for monthly inbound expatriates net pay payroll and modified payroll

*Run additional payroll at year end to ensure all payments recorded in correct tax year



2.Additional Payroll responsibilities

*Collate and check P11d information provided by payroll provider

*Request and maintain maternity payment schedules

*Update any annual salary and benefit rate changes across JDE system

*Provide information for any internal or external audits, as required



3.Share Scheme Administration

*Run monthly exercise reports for Stock Options (using Solium online platform)

*Prepare and send monthly list of starters and leavers and addresses to share scheme Administrators

*Liaise with Canadian corporate centre for new hire stock option awards

*Process sales of Share Bonus Allocation Scheme & Share Incentive Plan (SIP)

*Assist with preparation of HMRC annual Forms 35, 39 and 42

*Process deferrals and forfeitures for Share Schemes

*Track purchases of shares

*Liaise with share scheme providers regarding performance and process improvement



4.Benefits

*Day to day actions for pension auto-enrolment compliance

*Update monthly changes to private medical and dental plans

*Provide relevant employee information for renewal and maintenance of Group Income Protection scheme, Life Assurance, Employers' Liability Insurance and health benefit schemes

*Update corporate gym provider monthly with membership list

*Update pension provider monthly with changes to pension membership and contributions

*Raise purchase orders and code invoices in a timely way

*Prepare/update employee communication factsheets

*Arrange employee presentations on compensation and benefit-related topics



5.Compensation

*Assist with annual salary review process

*Assist with annual salary surveys and analysis of information

*Assist with annual compensation and reward programme reviews



6.Expatriates

*Review expatriate COLA tables on a quarterly basis and update payroll and employee with necessary changes

*Provide data to external tax advisors for annual tax returns and HMRC submissions for inbound and outbound assignees



7.General

*Any other reasonable task to enable smooth running of compensation and benefit activity

*Cover aspects of work for other HR Assistants during periods of absence, when necessary



Health & Safety responsibilities



The Company will provide a safe working environment for all employees. Employees are expected to:

*Take reasonable care for the health and safety of themselves and others

*Familiarise themselves with all Company safety rules and regulations and comply with any



3. Person Specification



Essential:-

Team player

Ability to plan and prioritise workload

Ability to work flexibly

Strong organisational skills

Ability to cope with conflicting priorities and demanding workload

Positive attitude

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal

Able to work without supervision



Preferred:-

Functional Job Skills

Essential

Attention to detail

Data entry

Data analysis

Expert Level Excel (VLOOKUP, pivot tables, charts, formulae)

Ability to review and improve processes and proceduresPreferred

Experience of JDE, Oracle or equivalent HR database







