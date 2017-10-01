HR Generalist (Payroll Experience essential)

About the Role:
The Role:
Responsibilities
Search and selection:
To collect relevant and appropriate authorization in order to start the hiring process;
To define with relevant functional responsible the appropriate requested skills for the new positions, by arranging the Job description also;
To cooperate with Organization Dept. in order to define appropriate job family and job title;
To propose an appropriate level of compensation and contractual conditions, by getting relevant approvals;
To search adequate candidate, by using different and appropriate channel accordingly the specific needs (Job Posting Portal, internet search providers, head hunters, job agencies, job fairies, etc.);
To interview candidates and provide proper judgement before arranging a proposal.
HR management:
To arrange and collect all documents necessary to install the work relationship;
To arrange letter and other document when necessary during the work relationships (confirmation, promotion, change of job/seat/assignment, grievances, working time, etc.);
To prepare materials for HR evaluation, salary management, etc;
To take care of possible disciplinary process, in accordance to the Law prescriptions;
To manage resignation and dismissals.
Reporting:
To update the reporting system in an efficient and timely manner (headcount, reporting on labor costs, etc.);
To generate Organization Charts in a proper and timely manner;
To provide the superiors with ad-hoc reports
Administration of Personnel and Payroll Management:
To arrange the preparation of documents necessary for the administration of the labor contract;
To collect, analyze and convey to the payroll provider the information for the calculation of salaries;
To ensure that the payment of the salaries is done in a proper and timely manner.
Management of expatriates:
To supervise all immigration procedures and requirements in order to obtain visas and other permissive documents in accordance with the Company needs and in compliance with the law;
To manage the labor relationship with expatriate employees.
The Company:
Our client is a leading Oil & Gas Engineering consultancy. Due to recent expansion, they are looking to recruit a HR Generalist to work with them permanently.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
1) Minimum Education Level: University Degree in Economics or Law or equivalent culture
2) Relevant Work Experience: 3-5 years' experience as HR generalist or as a payroll accountant
3) Experience in Oil & Gas industry is essential
4) Experience in labor cost analysis, budgeting is essential
5) Candidates with UAE experience preferred
6) Candidates with experience working for multinational companies preferred
