About the Role:
HR Manager
HR Manager | Leuven area | Competitive Salary
My client is looking for a HR Manager to joining their international team. They are looking to hire an experienced HR Manager. Based in Leuven, this client is looking for over 8 years' experience.
Requirements:
* Over 8 years' experience as HR Manager.
* Experience with hiring and target making
* Other responsibilities include leadership development and Change management
* Ability to speak English and Dutch
* Experience in multiple domains
Beneficial:
* International experience and exposure is a plus
* Previous experience working with the CFO and CEO on projects
* French is a bonus
Location: Leuven Area
Role: HR Manager
Salary: Negotiable
Start Date: ASAP
Type: Permanent
If you wish to be considered for this HR Manager role please contact me and send your CV alternatively call G2 Brussels on +32 2 808 12 90 or G2 London on +44 207 167 68 16 and ask for Samuel James.
