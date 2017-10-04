About the Role:

HR Manager

HR Manager | Leuven area | Competitive Salary

My client is looking for a HR Manager to joining their international team. They are looking to hire an experienced HR Manager. Based in Leuven, this client is looking for over 8 years' experience.

Requirements:

* Over 8 years' experience as HR Manager.* Experience with hiring and target making* Other responsibilities include leadership development and Change management* Ability to speak English and Dutch* Experience in multiple domains

Beneficial:

* International experience and exposure is a plus* Previous experience working with the CFO and CEO on projects* French is a bonus

Location: Leuven Area

Role: HR Manager

Salary: Negotiable

Start Date: ASAP

Type: Permanent

If you wish to be considered for this HR Manager role please contact me and send your CV alternatively call G2 Brussels on +32 2 808 12 90 or G2 London on +44 207 167 68 16 and ask for Samuel James.