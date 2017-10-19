HR Organizational change Management

About the Role:

The Role:
Assignment Scope:
- Proven experience in helping projects (change initiatives) meet business, schedule, and budget objectives.
- Must have experience in Change Management & Training.
- Must be able to work on a wide range of projects including, but not limited to, implementations and upgrades, process re-design and improvement, organizational change, individual and team performance improvement and effectiveness.
- Responsible for the creation and management of Change Management Plans and Programs.
- Responsible for assessing change impacts of business solutions (which includes stakeholder assessment and complexity of the change) as well as responsible for creating communications, training programs, and knowledge management materials.
- Typically 7+ years of experience.
- Senior level.
- Understands advanced aspects of discipline and is viewed as an expert in a given field.
- Applies broad range of competencies to develop solutions to complex problems. Influences others to achieve objectives. Often provides specialized/technical/functional guidance to others within department and/or business asset.

Requirements:

Bachelor's degree

MS office

Communication skills

Ability to create, develop, and conduct training

Ability to create leadership and stakeholder engagement plants


