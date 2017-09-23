HSE Administrator

About the Role:

The Role:

Work closely with the HSE Team for the input of critical data and is responsible for the analysis and monitoring of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) related to the HSE Operations in the field and in the facilities.

The HSE Admin also monitors lagging and leading indicators and compliance metrics related to the safe, efficient, and effective delivery of Unconventional Completion Services. Utilizing technical knowledge of the Microsoft's cloud offerings, including but not limited to Office 365, Exchange Online, SharePoint Online and very importantly Excel VBA.

The HSE Admin will be responsible for continuous improvement of various systems, processes, and documents.



Essential Responsibilities and Duties



* Incident Management, data extraction and analysis to develop weekly/monthly report on Incident Management such as days to report, investigation, closure of RWP and report.



* Competency Management, data extraction and analysis to develop weekly/monthly report on Training, Certification and ongoing monitoring.



* Performance Management, conducting trend analysis on all incidents, near accidents, hazard identifications and positive observations

- Assisting on preparation of internal safety alerts, memos, correspondence, etc.

- Safety Net, monthly data entry of man-hours, miles driven, environmental reports, etc.

- Submit regulatory reports as directed by our facility license approvals, monthly and annual.

- Various regulatory annual reporting requirements.

- Prepare HSE Quarterly and Annual Summary Report.

- Data Man Hours; collect and record. On a quarterly basis as a CAPP initiative and for TRIF

- Regulatory audit support as required.



* Emergency Response Management;

Assist with Emergency Response Plan updates; training exercises, managing binder inventory and distribution lists, updating new assets, tracking updates, etc.



*Contractor management;

Supporting our online system, ComplyWorks, and keeping in touch with our Contractors.



* Corporate HSE Responsibilities;

- Assist with HSE document updates including the Corporate Health and Safety Manual,

- Corporate Environmental Program, TDG permits, etc.

- Assist with planning for Safety Stand Down and our annual Safety Seminars.

- SDS Management



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Post-secondary education or training in a related discipline of business analyst or equivalent education/experience



* 1-3 years' experience in a similar operations or analyst role would be an asset



* *Very Important* Expert computer and technical skills such as:

o Microsoft's cloud offerings, including but not limited to Office 365, Exchange Online,

SharePoint Online.

o Proven skills in Excel using pivot tables, macros, lookups, etc.

o Previous exposure to VBA to automate and simplify business processes would be an asset



