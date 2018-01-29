HSE Adviser

About the Role:

I am urgently seeking a temporary HSE advisers for one of the largest construction companies in the country.

This will be a short term, 4 week assignment but may lead to longer term work pending a resource review in February.

You will be working on projects in central London and ideally be experienced within demolition or fit out works.

You must be available immediately and they are looking for a face to face interview tomorrow morning.

Please send an up to date CV ASAP to be considered.

