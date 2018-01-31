HSE Adviser

Company 
Vivid Resourcing
Location 
Carlisle, Cumbria, England
Job Type 
Permanent
Category 
Administration Jobs
Job ID 
632626
Posted on 
Tuesday, January 30, 2018 - 1:19pm
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

An HSE adviser is sought to work on a 12-month contract basis.

Ideally you will hold current P4 clearance but this can be obtained.

You should come from a background of heavy industries and be experienced across a broad range of construction and engineering projects.

This will involve: civils, E&I, Commissioning, Groundworks, Cladding, Painting and further works so a broad experience in heavy industries is essential.

Please send across an up to date CV to be considered.

Vivid Resourcing are committed to equality of opportunity for all applications from individuals are encouraged regardless of age, disability, sex, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief and marriage and civil partnerships or any other characteristic protected by law.