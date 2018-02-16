About the Role:

I am currently seeking an experienced HSE Adviser to work on a number of depots across London.

You will ideally be from an engineering industry (ideally rolling stock manufacturing, but any highly process driven engineering industry would be suitable).

You should be willing to travel across London to various sites.

Skills:

Engineering/Manufacturing background (Ideally rail related)

NEBOSH General

Ability to travel across London

