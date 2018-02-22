About the Role:

I am currently seeking a HSE adviser with experience in the Efw sector to work on the tail end of a project in South London.

You will be a strong character with experience in dealing with clients and sub-contractors.

Responsibilities will include reviewing RAMS, weekly walkarounds and attending client meetings.

You must be a minimum of NEBOSH general for this role.

The rate is DOE so please apply ASAP to be considered.

They are looking to conduct interviews this afternoon.

