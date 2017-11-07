About the Role:

Wood has an opportunity for a HSE Advisor. There is an increased thrust to deliver our services for the growing Asian market. As a result, HSSE Department operation is expanding and evolving to manage the challenges of regional projects that continue to pose challenges in offering our services through a global talent pool.

* Liaise with Construction Superintendent daily to discuss issues / agree day to day activities and allocate priorities* Provide interpretation and guidance on related HSSE legislation as required. Perform daily worksite inspections agreeing improvements / further actions as they arise* Demonstrate active involvement and promotion of Amec Foster Wheeler policies, safety initiatives and programmes* Demonstrate active involvement and promotion of client policies, safety programmes and initiatives* Attend morning project meetings to highlight HSSE issues. Provide safety, health and environmental guidance to project management and workforce* Liaise and report on safety, health and environmental issues on a regular basis with the HSSE Manager* Support Construction Superintendent in the development of safety meeting agendas and presentation of HSSE statistics and safety alerts* Support the Construction Superintendent with the incident investigation and reporting process, and to ensure the quality of both the investigation and the report* Ensure incident site preservation where required to gain / establish facts* Provide support in incident investigation and root cause analysis where its required. Support project induction & general training programmes as required* Conduct safety audits as required in line with project audit schedule (area audits, ISSOW, Risk assessment etc.)* Help develop safety training programmes and strategies. Maintain a written daily / shift activity log to assist in effective shift handovers* Conduct verbal handovers between Dayshift / Nightshift (unless only dayshift cover provided). Act as mentor to first line supervision to assist them in meeting their roles and responsibilities to ensure worksite safety standards meet expectation* Assist first line supervision in risk assessments where required prior to development of permit to work control certificates* Conduct risk based audits (corporate requirement) where required at request of Onshore HSSE Manager

Skills / Qualifications

* Minimum of 5 years' experience in the same role on engineering and construction projects especially in the oil, petrol and pharmaceuticals sectors* Possess good communication skills. Fluent in English & Bahasa (Chinese languages are an advantage)* Able to interpret the project Health Safety, Security & Environmental plan and implement the program during construction and commissioning phase* Familiar with Construction best practice HSSE & and International Certification systems (e.g. ISO 14001 & OHSAS 18001 systems)* Sound understanding of local HSSE legislation* Able to apply the legal and other requirements (ISO, FW and Client) to ensure the safety of all the workers* Passionate and possess initiatives to solve site issues and able to work as a team

Wood is a global leader in the delivery of project, engineering and technical services to energy and industrial markets. We operate in more than 60 countries, employing around 55,000 people, with revenues of over $11 billion. We provide performance-driven solutions throughout the asset life-cycle, from concept to decommissioning across a broad range of industrial markets including the upstream, midstream and downstream oil & gas, chemicals, environment and infrastructure, power & process, clean energy, mining and general industrial sectors. We strive to be the best technical services company to work with, work for and invest in.