HSE Advisor

About the Role:

The agency safety advisor will report to the Area Operations H&S Team Lead and work in partnership with the Area Ops Health and Safety Advisor and HSSE Site Lead.

The TAR Safety Support will:

o Provide safety leadership and technical assistance to management, company and contract employees.

o Participate in risk assessment activities related to the safe execution of TAR work, including Tool Box Talks

o Review contractor job safety analysis and level 2 risk assessments for high hazard/high consequence work.

o Work closely with other members of the Integrated TAR team in development of the TAR HSE plan based on a well-defined scope of work.



Responsibilities

The TAR Preparation Phases - Appraise, Select and Define:

o Administrates the TAR HSSE plan

o Develops and meets TAR HSE planning milestones through use of the TAR integrated schedule and TAR HSE schedule (Microsoft Project based).

o Services as a resource for OSHA and COMPANY health and safety requirements for the TAR team.

o Assess and evaluate high risk/high consequence activities including, but not limited to hot work, lifting operations, confined space entry, ground disturbance, working at heights, etc, through use of the TRAPS (Turnaround Risk Assessment Planning System).

o As part of the integrated TAR team, provides HSE input in the Select and Define Peer challenges.

o Participates in the SIMPO's workshop and cross-references TAR projects for SIMOPS HSE risk.

o Assist with identifying health and safety hazards and risk ranking during scope development prior to the TAR execution.

o Helps develop risk mitigation plans, including L1RA, L2RA processes by communicating risk assessment needs/goals and working closely with all TAR work groups.

o Assists with facility citing requirements for the TAR.

o Supports the contractor and planning team develop safe construction plans for all the TAR work scope.

o Conduct a review of Safe Out/Safe In procedures and Energy Isolation plans to assure regulatory/corporate compliance/conformance and help in the identification and elimination of risks.

o Verifies critical lift plans are developed according to COMPANY Group Defined Practice and COMPANY guidelines

o As part of the integrated TAR team participates in the TAR Preparedness Review.

o Uses ISNetworld, or contact Contractor Safety Advisors to verify contractor HSE training and competency and requirements are met.

o Coordinates a TAR-specific Induction Program including the following elements:

§ Facility orientation

§ Emergency response procedures

§ TAR HSE plan overview and TAR-specific hazards mitigation strategies

§ Work scope overview

§ Proactive measures campaign - near incident / good catch reporting, training, TAR - specific engagement tolls/processes

§ Safety awards and recognition program

§ Targeted training (provide or coordinate) for flanges make-up and nitrogen safety





Skills/Behaviours

o Demonstrate the ability to foster effective teamwork and collaboration

o Demonstrate integration of diverse perspectives

o Identify opportunities for reducing complexity

o Demonstrate ability for continuous improvement

o Demonstrate ability to support delivery of competitive benchmarks through planning and scheduling HSE milestones

o Demonstrate knowledge of Capital Value Process front-end loading activities of HSSE

o A minimum of intermediate computer skills with knowledge in Microsoft Project, Excel, and Work, SharePoint document control practices, ISNetworld database

Other

o Ability to work a 12 hour day/night shift with 14/7 days on/off rotational schedule on a temporary schedule.

o Training: provided by agency, TWIC Card, HUET, Safe Gulf

