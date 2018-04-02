HSE Advisor

About the Role:

WorleyParsons is currently recruiting for an HSSE Advisor (Onshore) to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation based in Aberdeen on a contract basis, initially for 12 months. This role will require offshore trips therefore valid offshore certificates will be required.

Role Overview

You will join the Health Safety Security and Environment Department (HSSE) which provides support for the business and project delivery by ensuring the implementation of the HSSE management systems across all oil and gas projects both onshore and offshore. HSSE management is responsible for facilitating and organising HSSE processes to ensure a proactive approach to HSSE management including goal setting, planning, and implementation of processes and providing monitoring and assurance to line and functional leadership on the effectiveness of the implementation. Attaining a sustainable incident free workplace and environment requires a strong commitment from leadership, management and all individuals. The HSSE team is responsible for providing the support and guidance required to achieve this by promoting an enthusiastic HSSE culture that delivers positive commitment to, and engages all project team members.

Project

Your skills and expertise will be utilised across a range of domestic and international projects, starting in the bid phase, continuing through to award, start up and execution.

Key Responsibilities

* Provide positive support and coordination for the Contract/Project/Location on HSSE issues and promote the adoption of HSSE best practice* Promote an enthusiastic HSSE culture that delivers positive commitment to, and engages all employees in, continuous performance improvement* Provide assistance and advice to the Project Manager/Location Manager with responsibility for HSSE* Monitor and report on the implementation and effectiveness* Produce HSSE performance reports as required* Promptly alert line and functional management to significant accidents and incidents* Where appropriate be involved in the investigation and ensure that the findings are reported and appropriately shared* Review accidents and incident reports* Commitment to and promotion of WorleyParsons values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures

Role Requirements

* NEBOSH General Certificate* IOSH Managing Environmental Responsibilities (or Similar)* Auditor Training* Member of IOSH* BOSIET/MIST* Oil & Gas Experience